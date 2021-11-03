Former police chief gets 10 more years for child porn found before he reported to prison

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man who spent his career in law enforcement will serve a total 15 years in prison after being convicted of possession of child pornography just days before going to prison on another child pornography charge.

Bebris, 52, was initially convicted of distributing child pornography on Facebook Messenger in a case where investigators said they found images of children as young as 1 year old.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach gave Bebris the minimum sentence of 5 years in prison and allowed him to remain free while Bebris appealed his conviction. The appellate court rejected the appeal and ordered him to report to prison on August 24.

On August 20, federal prosecutors say, Brown and Calumet county investigators found Alexander Bebris had a “substantial amount” of child pornography that was recently downloaded, including depictions of children as young as 3.

Judge Griesbach, sentencing Bebris for a second time, called his willingness to commit the crimes while awaiting prison “outrageous and highly offensive.” He sentenced him to 10 years, starting after Bebris finishes his sentence on the distribution charge, followed by 10 more years on supervised release. Bebris also has to register as a sex offender.

Bebris was police chief of Oakwood, Ohio, before retiring in 2017. He moved to the Fox Valley, where he started a public safety consulting business and, in 2018, ran for Outagamie County sheriff.

