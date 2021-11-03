DNR releases gun-deer hunt season outlook

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2021 gun-deer hunting season opens November 20th and runs through the 28th. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources expects it to be a good nine-day hunt, weather permitting.

“Our current harvest trends that we’re seeing in the Archery season would suggest that things are going to be similar to last year, if not a bit higher,” said Jeff Pritzl, the Deer Program Specialist for DNR.

However, there’s one thing the DNR wants hunters to help keep track of, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

“A couple of areas of interest, especially this year, are our counties in the northeast part of the state. This is the last year of our statewide sweep of moving through different areas of the state,” said Amanda Kamps, the Wildlife Health Conservation Specialist for DNR.

According to the DNR website, data shows 120 positive cases of CWD for 2021 so far from nearly 1,900 samples turned in. Just less than 500 still need to be analyzed.

The DNR is asking hunters to provide samples of their game by using a self-service kiosk, an at-home lymph node extraction kit or by dropping off a sample in person to a cooperating partner or DNR staff.

Sampling locations can be found on the DNR’s website.

Officials expect to sell a total of about 575,000 tags for gun season.

“We will sell right around 220,000 licenses in the week prior to the nine-day gun season, so this is the time for hunter to get out there and purchase those licenses,” said Eric Lobner, the Wildlife Management Program Director for DNR. “Don’t wait to the last minute.”

Lobner said about 876,000 deer hunters came to Wisconsin in 2020. He explained during a virtual press conference that deer hunting season is an economic boost that generates $2.1 billion dollars in retail sales. He added that more than $235,000,000 goes to state and local economies.

RELATED: National ammo shortage makes hunters scramble ahead of deer season

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.