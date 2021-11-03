Advertisement

Deerbrook man killed by tree limb at logging site

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEOPIT, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with the Menominee Indian Tribe say one man is dead after a tree limb fell on top of him while working at a logging site.

According to the Tribe, a logging crew called for help around 4 p.m. Tuesday when a sawyer was injured.

The crew was working near the Upper Bass Lake Road area north of Zoar on the Menominee Indian Reservation, and the Tribe says the crew was working under contract for Menominee Tribal Enterprises.

Officials with the Tribe say when emergency crews arrived, they found the man had died.

The man’s name has not been released, however he has been identified as a 62-year-old from Deerbrook, Wisconsin, who officials say had worked on the Menominee Reservation for more than two years.

According to officials, the man was a trained and experienced logger, and he was hit by a widow maker limb that fell from a tree near where he was working.

In a release issued Wednesday by the Menominee Tribe, Jonathan Wilber, the President of Menominee Tribal Enterprises, said a moment of silence was observed for the man who died by logging contractors who were at the saw mill for a scheduled training session.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Pierce Manufacturing will expand facilities in Appleton and Neenah, Wisconsin and add more than...
Pierce Manufacturing: Hundreds of jobs to be added due to expansions in Appleton, Neenah
Smallmouth bass with Largemouth Bass Virus.
Virus confirmed in smallmouth bass near Door County
Antigo Police say Derek Goplin is the suspect in an Antigo homicide case
Police say Antigo woman, 63, stabbed to death as suspect remains at-large

Latest News

A high school student practices operating a crane on a simulator during Smart Girls Rock! event.
Smart Girls Rock!, high school students explore STEM careers
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Daily deaths drop to single digits
Marcus Walker
Pending charges against man involved in fatal New Denmark crash dropped, investigation ongoing
November 3 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temps on the way