Deerbrook man killed by tree limb at logging site

NEOPIT, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with the Menominee Indian Tribe say one man is dead after a tree limb fell on top of him while working at a logging site.

According to the Tribe, a logging crew called for help around 4 p.m. Tuesday when a sawyer was injured.

The crew was working near the Upper Bass Lake Road area north of Zoar on the Menominee Indian Reservation, and the Tribe says the crew was working under contract for Menominee Tribal Enterprises.

Officials with the Tribe say when emergency crews arrived, they found the man had died.

The man’s name has not been released, however he has been identified as a 62-year-old from Deerbrook, Wisconsin, who officials say had worked on the Menominee Reservation for more than two years.

According to officials, the man was a trained and experienced logger, and he was hit by a widow maker limb that fell from a tree near where he was working.

In a release issued Wednesday by the Menominee Tribe, Jonathan Wilber, the President of Menominee Tribal Enterprises, said a moment of silence was observed for the man who died by logging contractors who were at the saw mill for a scheduled training session.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.