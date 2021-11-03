COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Daily deaths drop to single digits

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 7-day average of deaths in Wisconsin fell below double digits Wednesday for the first time in almost two months. The Department of Health Services says Wisconsin is averaging 8 deaths per day -- the same as September 7, just before the rolling average rose with the August-September surge.

COVID-19 has killed 8,554 people in Wisconsin. That’s 25 more since yesterday’s report, but the DHS says only 1 of them died in the last 30 days, which are the only deaths counted in the 7-day average.

Case numbers also fell, from an average 1,904 per day to 1,888. The DHS says 1,334 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the latest test results. The state is still averaging 8% of tests being positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Wisconsin has 799,174 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, on the precipice of an unwanted milestone.

Statewide, the spread of the virus didn’t get better or worse over the past week. The numbers are the same as last week -- 4 counties have “critically high” disease activity, 65 have “very high” activity and 3 counties have “high” activity -- but the counties have changed.

Marinette County remains in the “critically high” spread and is joined by Polk, Price and Sawyer counties in the northwestern part of the state, which worsened from “very high” to “critically high” since last week. Florence, Burnett and Richland counties improved their situations so their disease activity is “very high” but no longer critical.

Dane and Rock counties are still labeled with “high” disease activity, but this week they’re joined by Milwaukee County, which improved. Kenosha County, which had high virus activity a week ago, worsened and is now labeled with “very high” activity.

The labels are based on the cases per 100,000 residents over the past week and the change in the caseload over the past two weeks. In WBAY’s viewing area, only Waushara County saw case numbers shrink over the last two weeks. Every other county in our area saw no significant change.

There were 225 hospitalizations reported Tuesday, which is double the number reported in the previous 24-hour period. That raised our calculated 7-day average back over 100, to 107 hospitalizations per day, after two days in the 90s. The percentage of coronavirus cases resulting in hospitalizations rose to 5.37% from 5.35% yesterday. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 929 COVID-19 patients around the state, with 277 of them in intensive care units. The WHA reported the Northeast health care region had 143 COVID-19 patients, with 37 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals were treating 71 patients for COVID-19, including 16 in ICU.

Vaccinations

As kids ages 5 to 11 become eligible for kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the state is close to half of 16- and 17-year-olds being fully vaccinated (49.9%).

State health officials report 58.0% of all Wisconsin residents have now had at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, including 69.2% of adults. 55.2% of Wisconsinites are considered fully vaccinated, including 66.0% of adults, or almost 2 out of 3.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (Wednesday) (and change since last report)

12-15: 48.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/45.1% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

16-17: 53.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/49.9% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

18-24: 53.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/49.0% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

25-34: 58.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/54.0% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 65.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/61.8% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 66.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/63.2% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 74.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/72.0% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 86.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/83.8% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

Door County passed a milestone 70% of its entire population being fully vaccinated Tuesday, including 79.9% of adults.

Menominee County reports 91.1% of adults received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the highest percentage in the entire state. The county says 70.3% of the entire population received at least one shot, with 68.1% of its population fully vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (WEDNESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 58.9% (+0.0) 56.5% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 52.3% (+0.0) 50.3% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 47.5% (+0.0) 45.4% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 73.4% (+0.0) 70.1% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.8% (+0.0) 48.6% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 48.3% (+0.2) 46.1% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 48.1% (+0.1) 46.1% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 52.4% (+0.0) 50.0% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 48.0% (+0.1) 46.3% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 49.8% (+0.0) 47.4% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 55.1% (+0.0) 53.0% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.8% (+0.0) 46.4% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 70.3% (+0.0) 68.1% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 49.3% (+0.0) 47.4% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 58.3% (+0.0) 55.8% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.8% (+0.0) 42.0% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 56.5% (+0.0) 54.1% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 51.0% (+0.0) 48.7% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 42.1% (+0.1) 40.2% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 56.3% (+0.0) 53.8% (+0.0) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 269,957 (56.9%) (+0.0) 258,977 (54.6%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 299,883 (54.6%) (+0.1) 286,866 (52.2%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,376,370 (58.0%) (+0.1) 3,212,303 (55.2%) (+0.1)

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

UPDATES PENDING -- COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 40,726 cases (+237) (272 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 7,296 cases (+34) (54 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,094 cases (65 deaths)

Dodge – 14,904 cases (+23) (200 deaths)

Door – 3,582 cases (+20) (34 deaths) (+1 )

Florence - 544 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 16,987 cases (+173) (150 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 1,427 cases (+6) (28 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,432 cases (25 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,508 cases (+14) (27 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,329 cases (47 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,006 cases (+13) (31 deaths)

Langlade - 3,017 cases (+9) (40 deaths)

Manitowoc – 10,107 cases (+98) (85 deaths)

Marinette - 5,964 cases (+93) (71 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,590 cases (46 deaths)

Menominee – 954 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,080 cases (+22) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 25,827 cases (+77) (248 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 6,156 cases (+45) (78 deaths)

Sheboygan – 17,159 cases (+123) (167 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,787 cases (+29) (141 deaths)

Waushara – 3,084 cases (+15) (48 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 23,617 cases (+58) (237 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.