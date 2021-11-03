CONTINUED COLD WITH SOME AFTERNOON CLOUDS

Snappy cold air is hanging around the Great Lakes. Temperatures will rise out of the 20s this morning, with afternoon highs only in the lower-half of the 40s. Folks in northern Wisconsin will only see highs in the upper 30s. Our temperatures will still be about 5 to 10 degrees colder than normal for early November.

At least our west-northwest wind is slowing down. It won’t be as blustery today, but wind chills will still be in the 20s and 30s today.

Nearby high pressure will give us a sunny start to our Wednesday. However, cold air aloft, plus a disturbance passing through the region, will cause clouds to thicken up into this afternoon. Don’t be surprised if some more flakes fly across the Northwoods.

Otherwise, the forecast looks mostly dry ahead. There’s only a chance of showers on Saturday... The weekend looks more mild than what we have right now. Highs will be in the 50s Friday and Saturday, with perhaps 60 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Our clocks will need to “fall back” one hour heading into Sunday morning.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 5-10+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW 5-10+ MPH

TODAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Cold again. A few flakes NORTH. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold, but calm. LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm for November. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A bit breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 54

