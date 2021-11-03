COLD FOR NOW, BUT MILDER TEMPS ARE ON THE WAY

This afternoon looks rather cold with below average temperatures. Highs for most will only get into the lower half of the 40s, but folks in northern Wisconsin will only see highs in the upper 30s. Our temperatures will still be about 5 to 10 degrees colder than normal for early November.

The afternoon doesn’t look as blustery as it did yesterday, but wind chills will still be in the 20s and 30s today.

Although we started off with sunny skies this morning, cold air aloft, plus a disturbance passing through the region, has caused clouds to thicken up this afternoon. Don’t be surprised if some more flakes fly across the Northwoods but accumulations are not expected.

Otherwise, the forecast looks mostly dry ahead. There’s only a chance of showers on Saturday... The weekend looks more mild than what we have right now. Highs will be in the 50s Friday and Saturday, and perhaps flirting with 60 degrees by Sunday afternoon. These milder temperatures will be ushered in off of the return of southwest winds.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Our clocks will need to “fall back” one hour heading into Sunday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 5-15 MPH WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: SW 10-15 MPH WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Clouds increase. Cold again. A few flakes NORTH. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. Cold, but calm. LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm for November. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A bit breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 55

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.