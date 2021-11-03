Cause of Country Visions Co-op fire being investigated

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was injured early Tuesday afternoon when a fire broke out at Country Visions Co-op in Kiel.

According to the Kiel Fire Department, crews were called to the address of 1220 Park Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. for a report of smoke and flames coming from the facilty’s corn dryer.

Crews found heavy smoke at the rear of the facility.

Due to the height of the dryer, officials say ladder trucks from Kiel and New Holstein were sent in.

Crews were at the scene for three hours.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated as of this time.

Multiple agencies were at the scene.

A damage estimate was not immediately released.

