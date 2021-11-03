Advertisement

Cause of Country Visions Co-op fire being investigated

Crews battle a fire in a corn dryer at Country Visions Co-op in Kiel, Wisconsin.
Crews battle a fire in a corn dryer at Country Visions Co-op in Kiel, Wisconsin.(Kiel Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was injured early Tuesday afternoon when a fire broke out at Country Visions Co-op in Kiel.

According to the Kiel Fire Department, crews were called to the address of 1220 Park Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. for a report of smoke and flames coming from the facilty’s corn dryer.

Crews found heavy smoke at the rear of the facility.

Due to the height of the dryer, officials say ladder trucks from Kiel and New Holstein were sent in.

Crews were at the scene for three hours.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated as of this time.

Multiple agencies were at the scene.

A damage estimate was not immediately released.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin COVID-19 cases steady, deaths and hospitalizations down
Sixteen-year-old Makayla Green says she forgave the homeless man that set her house on fire.
Manitowoc teen forgives homeless man that set her house on fire
Lambeau Field Stadium
Steffen says homeowners would get $600 with elimination of Stadium District
Stores across the country are going through an ammunition shortage
Gun dealers struggle with ammunition shortage
Smallmouth bass with Largemouth Bass Virus.
Virus confirmed in smallmouth bass near Door County

Latest News

Neenah School District: Masks now optional in some buildings, changes made for contact tracing
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Green Bay Packers Foundation awards $1 million in grants
Green Bay Packers Foundation awards $1 million in grants
Notre Dame soccer is State bound
Notre Dame Soccer Prepares for State