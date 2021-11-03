Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A crazy conversion for carbon dioxide

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A company in Iceland is pulling a major contributor to global warming out of the atmosphere -- and you may be surprised where they’re putting it. Even more surprising is what they’re turning it into.

This capture system could used to purify the air coming out of smokestacks.

Brad Spakowitz explains how this technology would bring carbon dioxide full circle in today’s 3 Brilliant (and surprising) Minutes.

