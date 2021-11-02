Advertisement

USPS Operation Santa accepting wish lists from families in need

Santa Claus Sends Smiles
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIULWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The United States Postal Service is accepting letters for the Operation Santa Program.

Families in need can write a letter to Jolly St. Nick and include a wish list. It helps to be specific. For example: If you’re asking for clothing, include sizes and colors.

Write a letter, put it in an envelope with a stamp. Include your full return address and send it to Santa’s workshop at:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

Generous participants will look through the letters, adopt a family, and get them items on their wish lists.

Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10. Letters will be uploaded to the website through Dec. 15.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW: https://www.uspsoperationsanta.com/

