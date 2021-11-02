Advertisement

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The season is over for Edgewood High School’s undefeated football team.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled the Crusaders had been using an ineligible player this season and, as a result, they must forfeit all football games this year. The ruling also knocks the team out of the state playoffs.

Players were told of the decision during a team meeting on Tuesday afternoon, school President Michael Elliot wrote in the email.

In a statement to NBC15 News following the announcement, Elliot said the school already filed an immediate appeal. However, neither the statement nor an email sent to Edgewood families offered any hope that a successful appeal - no matter how quickly it came - could result in the team being able to play this weekend.

The WIAA brackets already show Kewaskum, whom the Crusaders beat 40-0 last week, now scheduled to play in the next round. Kewaskum will play at 7 p.m. Saturday against Columbus.

Elliott went on to say that Edgewood officials have also started reviewing their legal options.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin COVID-19 cases steady, deaths and hospitalizations down
Sixteen-year-old Makayla Green says she forgave the homeless man that set her house on fire.
Manitowoc teen forgives homeless man that set her house on fire
Lambeau Field Stadium
Steffen says homeowners would get $600 with elimination of Stadium District
Stores across the country are going through an ammunition shortage
Gun dealers struggle with ammunition shortage
fond du lac dryer fire
Fond du Lac Fire Chief says ‘ductwork full of lint’ caused laundry room fire at an apartment building Sunday

Latest News

Neenah's Austin Henderson wins first at State cross country in division one.
Saturday’s WIAA Playoffs Scores
Check out the highlights from 4 area games
Watch Thursday’s WIAA Regional volleyball and soccer highlights
WIAA
WIAA releases brackets for high school football tournament
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For some it’s the call to serve. That’s the case for Wrightstown...
Wrightstown’s Summers returns to field after basic training