Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The season is over for Edgewood High School’s undefeated football team.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled the Crusaders had been using an ineligible player this season and, as a result, they must forfeit all football games this year. The ruling also knocks the team out of the state playoffs.

Players were told of the decision during a team meeting on Tuesday afternoon, school President Michael Elliot wrote in the email.

In a statement to NBC15 News following the announcement, Elliot said the school already filed an immediate appeal. However, neither the statement nor an email sent to Edgewood families offered any hope that a successful appeal - no matter how quickly it came - could result in the team being able to play this weekend.

The WIAA brackets already show Kewaskum, whom the Crusaders beat 40-0 last week, now scheduled to play in the next round. Kewaskum will play at 7 p.m. Saturday against Columbus.

Elliott went on to say that Edgewood officials have also started reviewing their legal options.

