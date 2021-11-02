Advertisement

TURNING COLDER TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Nov. 2, 2021
We’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the afternoon. Some flakes may fly close to the Michigan border but no impacts will occur in our area. Afternoon highs will range from the mid 30s to low 40s. Brisk WNW winds will continue to put a bite in the air.

Look for lows well into the 20s tonight. Wind chills by the morning commute should be in the lower 20s and upper 10s. Skies will clear out for most of us but some clouds and flakes may continue in the north.

Chilly air lingers Wednesday along with a sun/cloud mix. Our fortunes start to turn around Thursday and beyond. Low 50s are possible Friday with even warmer air possible during the weekend and early next week.

A moisture starved system could spark a few showers on Saturday but no major weather maker is on the table for the next week. Some data suggest a bigger system could affect the Northern US by the middle of next week but we have plenty of time to see how that evolves.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Our clocks will need to “fall back” one hour heading into Sunday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Cool and brisk. Sunshine, then clouds. A few flurries are possible, especially NORTH. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Turning fair. Quite cold. Some clouds NORTH. LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool again, but with less wind. HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Early clouds, then sunshine. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy... Maybe a late shower? HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and pleasant. HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 56

