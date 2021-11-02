Advertisement

RePurpose for a Reason needs volunteers to refurbish furniture for auction

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A popular fundraiser for Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is back.

RePurpose for a Reason will be held Nov. 4.

It includes in-person and online silent auctions and raffles.

Habitat is asking local artists, businesses and DIYer’s to get items from Habitat’s ReStore to repurpose them and donate them for the auction.

“We’re looking for local artists, DIYer’s, crafters and other sorts of creative community members that want to give back to their community,” said Cora Haltaufderheid, Executive Director. “RePurpose is the perfect event to give back to the community in many facets. On one hand, it’s about becoming a Project Maker and giving an item a second life by upcycling or repurposing it. On another hand, those ReStore projects are giving back to our community when they’re sold during the silent auction. It’s a creative way to showcase the possibilities of the things you can find in our ReStore while helping use raise much needed money to support building homes in Brown County.”

CLICK HERE if you are interested in helping out RePurpose for a Reason.

The ReStore is located at 1967 Allouez Avenue.

Money raised goes to Habitat house builds in Brown County.

This is the 7th annual RePurpose for a Reason.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin COVID-19 cases steady, deaths and hospitalizations down
Lambeau Field Stadium
Steffen says homeowners would get $600 with elimination of Stadium District
Sixteen-year-old Makayla Green says she forgave the homeless man that set her house on fire.
Manitowoc teen forgives homeless man that set her house on fire
Stores across the country are going through an ammunition shortage
Gun dealers struggle with ammunition shortage
fond du lac dryer fire
Fond du Lac Fire Chief says ‘ductwork full of lint’ caused laundry room fire at an apartment building Sunday

Latest News

November 1 Birthday Club
November 1 Birthday Club
George's Secret Elves cards
George’s Secret Elves spreading cheer
Besides the halo effect, research also shows that specifically women buy more makeup during...
Beyond Halloween, how does makeup change how people see you and you see yourself?
A place for canines, like rescue dog Jason, and people alike to pull up a chair and have fun.
Dog-friendly Halloween “Pawty” barks for possibly the last time as Bark & Brew told to move out