RePurpose for a Reason needs volunteers to refurbish furniture for auction

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A popular fundraiser for Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is back.

RePurpose for a Reason will be held Nov. 4.

It includes in-person and online silent auctions and raffles.

Habitat is asking local artists, businesses and DIYer’s to get items from Habitat’s ReStore to repurpose them and donate them for the auction.

“We’re looking for local artists, DIYer’s, crafters and other sorts of creative community members that want to give back to their community,” said Cora Haltaufderheid, Executive Director. “RePurpose is the perfect event to give back to the community in many facets. On one hand, it’s about becoming a Project Maker and giving an item a second life by upcycling or repurposing it. On another hand, those ReStore projects are giving back to our community when they’re sold during the silent auction. It’s a creative way to showcase the possibilities of the things you can find in our ReStore while helping use raise much needed money to support building homes in Brown County.”

CLICK HERE if you are interested in helping out RePurpose for a Reason.

The ReStore is located at 1967 Allouez Avenue.

Money raised goes to Habitat house builds in Brown County.

This is the 7th annual RePurpose for a Reason.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.