Police searching for person of interest in Antigo homicide

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Antigo Police Department is looking for a man they’ve identified as a person of interest in a homicide.

Police were called to a home on 8th Avenue around 9:20 Monday morning. Inside, they found a person stabbed to death.

Police have not identified the victim, but said they are attempting to locate Derek Goplin, 38.

Goplin has brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 150 pounds and is 5 foot 11 inches. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a dark green camouflage coat, a red hooded sweatshirt and a green or brown beanie hat.

Antigo Police believe he may be driving a red 2016 Ford Explorer with a Wisconsin plate RANDYR. Goplin was last known to be in the Waukesha area.

Officers say you should use caution if you see Goplin and immediately call 911. Goplin may have a knife and is known to carry a gun.

