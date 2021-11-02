Police go high tech to help solve, crack down on gun violence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New technology to solve gun crimes in Green Bay is already proving its worth, giving investigators leads in two separate shootings within weeks of implementing the system.

It’s technology we’ve been talking to police about since shootings surged last fall, when they recorded 52 incidents of shots fired by the end of October 2020.

So far this year, they’ve confirmed 56 shots fired.

That’s a far cry from the 21 they had at this time two years ago.

Now police are trying to curb violence with technology helping them match shell casings from shootings like you’d match fingerprints.

“It is extremely detailed and it’s kind of crazy of how detailed it can be and the technology that’s involved in it, but it helps us solve some of those violent crimes and get the guns off the street that are involved in this crime,” explains Green Bay Police Commander Paul Ebel, who leads the detective division.

The system looks a little bit like CSI.

Forensics analysts first study a cartridge casing under a stereoscope, then magnify it on a computer screen, showing incredibly fine detail.

They can even move the image around in 3D.

That image is then compared against 4.5 million other pieces of ballistic evidence entered into NIBIN, the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, run by ATF.

And it’s all done in a small room in the corner of the Green Bay Police Department.

It is the first agency in Northeast Wisconsin to acquire the technology.

To show us how it works, police test fire one of their weapons.

Like they would at any crime scene, they pick the best cartridge casing out of all the ones they recover, to analyze in the system.

They could do the same with any firearm they recover.

They would test fire it to see if it was used in other crimes with evidence already entered in the system.

“If we have a gun crime in Green Bay, we put the cartridge case in, and it could match up to something in Chicago, Milwaukee, Racine very easily,” says Ebel.

While the system can search nationwide, it first looks for matches in the Midwest, specifically northern Indiana to Chicago and Milwaukee.

It’s looking for an identical match.

Think of a fingerprint or DNA.

Every person’s is unique.

The same goes for firearms..

“It will analyze the firing pin marks that are left on the cartridge case,” explains Ebel. “You’re able to take that and match it up against other cartridge casings that are put into the system nationwide.”

As technical as it is, it’s really that simple, but it goes a long way in helping detectives generate leads.

“It links crimes that wouldn’t normally have been linked. It also shares information across jurisdictional boundaries, so it shares crime gun intelligence with agencies around the country,” explains Jim Needles, manager of Forensic Intelligence Strategy with Ultra Forensic Technology, the company leasing the system to the GBPD.

He’s seen it help detectives solve complex cases across the country that had all but gone cold.

“It shows the great vision of the police department in utilizing this type of technology,” says Needles.

While a crime isn’t solved in a one hour TV-perfect world, time does play a huge role.

Police recovered shell casings from a shooting in Green Bay last week, entered it in the system, and Ebel says, within six hours, learned it matched shell casings recovered from a separate shooting, in the same neighborhood, this summer.

A few weeks before that, they had their first match, linking a Green Bay case and suspect to a shooting in another county.

Police can’t give us more details on either case as both are still under investigation.

“The goal is to be a regional asset in Northeast Wisconsin, Fox Valley area,” adds Ebel.

While it would be up to crime lab firearms experts to do final analysis and testify in court, this gets investigators on the path toward solving the cases faster, targeting a reduction in gun violence.

Police hope to purchase the system for about $200,000 at some point soon if funding can be secured.

