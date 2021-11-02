Advertisement

Pierce Manufacturing: Hundreds of jobs to be added due to expansions in Appleton, Neenah

Pierce Manufacturing will expand facilities in Appleton and Neenah, Wisconsin and add more than...
Pierce Manufacturing will expand facilities in Appleton and Neenah, Wisconsin and add more than 200 jobs to keep up with product demand.(Pierce Manufacturing)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 200 new jobs are expected to be created due to the expansion of Pierce Manufacturing Inc. in Appleton and Neenah.

The company announced the expansion early Tuesday afternoon, adding they have begun recruitment efforts for the jobs.

According to company officials, the need to increase space to produce fire trucks comes due to product demand. Officials say a 90,000 square foot expansion will be done at the main facility located in Appleton. In addition, another 60,000 square feet of production space will be added to the Neenah facility.

The company will have openings for welders, painters, electricians, assemblers, and others. According to a release sent out Tuesday announcing the expansion, new team members will be in an initial training program before transitioning to the hired role. In addition, the company says each team member may access $10,000 per year for continuing education for an associate, bachelors or master’s degree.

Work on the foundation for the expansion is already underway, according to Mike Kephard, the vice resident of operations for Pierce Manufacturing. Kephard adds the new production and testing facility areas are expected to be operational by fall of 2022.

Pierce Manufacturing, which is a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation, is the leading manufacturer of custom fire apparatus in North America, and creates products such as rescue and wildland trucks, elliptical tankers, mini pumpers, and others.

