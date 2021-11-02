Oshkosh Area School District extends face mask, covering policy

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area School District says it is extending its face covering policy for students, staff and visitors.

In late September, the district announced all students, staff and visitors would be required to wear face coverings inside all district buildings through Friday, November 5. On Tuesday, the district announced that policy will now be extended through December 3. As Action 2 News first previously reported on August 20, the district had announced then that face coverings would be required inside all schools and district buildings until October 1. Two weeks before that, face masks were ruled to be optional for students and staff.

According to district officials, the latest policy extension is due to a continued “Very High” level of COVID-19 cases.

In addition, officials with the school district say they are working with the Winnebago County Health Department to plan vaccination clinics for students at elementary schools within the district due to an anticipated approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11, if parents choose to have their child vaccinated against the disease caused by the coronavirus. They say more details regarding access to the vaccine will be shared once plans are made.

CLICK HERE to read the full news release issued by the school district Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, the district released the latest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in those under the age of 18 within its geographic boundary, which can be found in a table further below in this article. The district says the case numbers are provided by the Winnebago County Health Department.

CLICK HERE to see case numbers when the previous extension was announced. CLICK HERE to see COVID-19 data by school district on the county health department’s page. It is important to note that no numbers regarding the number of staff and faculty who tested positive for COVID-19 were released by the district Tuesday afternoon.

As Action 2 News reported in mid-September, a classroom at Lakeside Elementary moved online due to the number of COVID-19 cases in one classroom, where there were five positive cases out of 20 students. Officials at the school encouraged testing after 3 students in one classroom had tested positive for the virus just days beforehand.

DATE: Num. of cases (Age <5) Num. of cases (Ages 5-9) Num. of cases (Ages 10-14) Num. of cases (Ages 15-17) Total Num. of cases 8/25-9/7 11 20 13 11 55 9/1-9/14 14 47 31 26 118 9/8-9/21 17 65 45 37 164 9/15-9/28 19 58 45 32 154 9/22-10/5 15 34 31 23 103 9/29 - 10/12 11 20 22 19 72 10/6-10/19 14 21 22 13 70 10/16-10/26 15 24 23 13 75

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.