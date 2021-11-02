November snow slows traffic on US-41 in Marquette County

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake-effect snow slowed down traffic in parts of Upper Michigan Tuesday.

At 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, traffic was backed up heading west on US-41 in Negaunee Township after a pickup truck rolled onto its side in the shoulder.

According to the National Weather Service, lake-effect snow falling across the area led to minor snow accumulations, including on roads.

As a result, slippery conditions were being observed, notably on U.S. Highway 41. Motorists should be aware of rapidly deteriorating conditions where snow is currently or has recently fallen as visibilities may also briefly be reduced.

Slow down, take extra time to reach destinations, and leave plenty of space between vehicles.

