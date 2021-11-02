Nov. 2 marks 23 years since Shawano woman’s disappearance

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 23 years since the disappearance of a Shawano woman.

Carmen M. Owens was last seen on Nov. 2, 1998. She was 41-years-old when she went missing. Carmen would be 64-years-old now.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Carmen was last seen at the Shawano bus station in the area of the 1200 block of E. Green Bay St. She was said to be traveling Greyhound to Green Bay or possibly Minnesota.

NamUS says Carmen has a medical condition and needed medication.

She may be using these names: Carmen Owens Farnam, Ashthanoth, or Athanor.

Owens was added to the NamUS website in 2008. She’s also listed on the Wisconsin Department of Justice Clearninghouse for Missing and Exploited Children & Adults. That website says Carmen’s hobbies include horseback riding, making suncatchers and wood carving.

If you have any information, call Shawano Police at (715) 524-4545.

CARMEN OWENS DESCRIPTION:

White female

5′4″

100 pounds

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Freckles

Last seen wearing brown polyester coat with hood

Was carrying a purse that may have contained a house key, safe key and checkbook

