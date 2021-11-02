Notre Dame soccer seeks revenge at State this weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Notre Dame boys soccer will face McFarland in the State semifinal Friday with revenge in mind. The Tritons lost to the Spartans in the alternate Spring State championship game.

This is Notre Dame’s 10th State appearance, but they have not won a title since 2008.

They are so hungry for gold, some players have their phone background as the final score of their loss in the State title game last season for motivation.

“Anytime you lose, you wanna get revenged on that team that you lost to last year,” Notre Dame senior Connor Handrick said. “I think our guys are aware of it and most of our guys are returning from last year. So we’re extra added to go and get a win down there.”

“Definitely a revenge game this Friday, so we want a gold one this year,” Tritons senior Garett Watzka said.

“We feel like we’ll get a more legitimate shot at playing them now that we’re coming in fresh,” Notre Dame head coach Michael Prudisch said. “We’re excited to show them that maybe the Spring State Championship wasn’t the real deal.”

