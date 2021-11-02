MORE COOL WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY

Clouds will linger through the evening across northern areas with more in the way of clear skies from Green Bay southward. Some flakes may fly close to the Michigan border, but no local impacts will be felt. Look for lows well into the 20s tonight. There is a FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Door County... the growing season has already ended elsewhere in Northeast Wisconsin.

Wind chills Wednesday morning should be in the lower 20s and possibly the upper teens. We should start the day with plenty of sunshine, but once again, more clouds will build for the afternoon. There should be a west wind around 10 mph, and highs will only top out in the lower half of the 40s.

This recent cold snap should start to turn around Thursday. We’ll see more sunshine through the afternoon compared to recent days. Despite a chilly morning, with lows in the mid 20s, highs should get closer to average in the middle 40s. We should be in the lower half of the 50s Friday and Saturday with highs approaching 60° early next week!

A moisture starved weathermaker could spark a few showers on Saturday, but no major storm systems are on the horizon. Long range guidance suggests there may be a bigger storm in the Upper Midwest during the Wednesday-Friday time frame next week. But, we have plenty of time to see how that evolves... and it’s always possible it doesn’t even materialize. You’ll want to check back for updates.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Our clocks will need to “fall back” one hour heading into Sunday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Another chilly night as skies clear... more clouds NORTH. LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds thicken. Cool again, but with less wind. HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, but still cool. HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Milder, but breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy... a late shower? HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, mild, and pleasant. HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A late shower? HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Still mild with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 57

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.