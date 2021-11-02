Advertisement

Madison-based Alliant Energy plans Iowa’s largest solar farm

Solar farm
Solar farm
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PALO, Iowa (AP) - Alliant Energy has announced plans to buy and expand an existing solar farm project at Palo to make it Iowa’s largest solar and battery storage facility.

Alliant, based in Madison, Wisconsin, said in a news release that it wants to buy the project located at the decommissioned nuclear Duane Arnold Energy Center at Palo, northeast of Cedar Rapids, from NextEra Energy. Alliant filed the proposal Tuesday with the Iowa Utilities Board.

The plan would have NextEra continue developing its 200-megawatt solar field and 75-megawatt battery storage facility. Alliant would then buy the completed project and add another 200 megawatts of solar at a later date.

Alliant says it expects the board’s decision on the Palo project by late next year.

