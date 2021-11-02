Local hospitals help parents prepare ahead of 5-11 year old vaccination approval

FOX VALEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Children under age 12 could soon start receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. This week, a final decision is expected to come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding emergency use for the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.

The vaccine would have 1/3 of the dose that the normal one does for adults. Health officials say the side effects will still be the same for children as for adults. They expect fevers, soreness, nausea, and body aches.

“It’s really important for parents to understand that from a risk standpoint, pretty low, from a benefits standpoint, really good protection for children not getting sick. 90+ percent,” Dr. Ashok Rai, the president and CEO of Prevea Health said.

Both ThedaCare and Bellin Health said parents who want their young ones vaccinated right away should heavily monitor their provider’s website to stay updated.

“Just be watching and as everything is set, you will see announcements, you will see a lot of information coming,” Sherry LaFond with Bellin Health said.

They also said to have a chat with your child about why they are getting the vaccine so they don’t feel as anxious.

“Be supportive of them and say, hey, this is what adults do this will make you brave and strong,” Dr. Mark Cockley, the ThedaCare chief clinical officer said.

Once the vaccine is available, both providers said making an appointment online is the easiest way to pick the time and day that works best for you as it is available 24/7 and is constantly updating.

The ThedaCare website does require the parent to have a chart set up before they can make a chart for their child. The process is free and only takes a few minutes.

“It’s nice having that electronic sign-u. You go in there and pick a time to go to a location that’s good for you. And then you just show up,” Dr. Cockley said.

“I think it takes a lot of pressure off everyone. Just knowing that there are some choices and options has worked out well for us in these past several vaccination efforts,” LaFond said.

Pfizer is currently the only approved Emergency Use Authorization vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15. That authorization will extend to the new age range as well. Children will need a parent or guardian present to receive the vaccine.

