LaundryLove helps the community one load at a time

LaundryLove Green Bay
LaundryLove Green Bay(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A clean shirt, a clean pair of pants, some of us may take the ability to do a load of laundry-- whenever we want-- for granted. LaundryLove doesn’t and that’s why it’s helping those in need by stuffing quarters into the machines at two Green Bay laundromats.

It’s LaundryLove day at Corner Coin Laundry on Green Bay’s east side (433 N. Irwin Ave). The first Tuesday of every month, the non-profit, with the help of volunteers, sets up shop to help its neighbors. It’s one of three events LaundryLove puts on each month. There are at Corner Coin’s eastside location, one at its west side (404 Mather Street) spot.

“We serve, veterans, homeless, seniors, any family that could use help with laundry, so they can spend their money on other basic needs,” says Volunteer Jean VandenLangenberg.

With jumbo loads costing $7.50, plus the cost of using a dryer, LaundryLove pays for each load put into the washer. And then, the dryer, even providing the detergent and dryer sheets.

VandenLangenberg says, “If you figure a homeless person, or someone that is really dirty or doesn’t have clean clothes, it’s really their dignity to have clean clothes and to be able to walk in somewhere and get their laundry cleaned .”

It’s a simple service, that means so much to those leaving with clean laundry.

“Everyone here is just so terrific. The helpfulness, the friendliness. It’s not like, you’re here, do it yourself. They’re here to help and they do such a great help, each and every one I thank,” says John Roake.

And LaundryLove is thankful it can provide this service to those in need, one load at a time.

LaundryLove is at the east side Corner Coin Laundry the first Tuesday of every month from 11 A.M.-2 P.M. and the third Thursday of the month 5 P.M.-8 P.M. The organization pays for laundry at the west side location the fourth Friday of the month from 5:30 P.M.-9 P.M.

