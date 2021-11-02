Judge denies temporary injunction in lawsuit over De Pere quarantine policies

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County judge has denied a temporary injunction against the Unified School District of De Pere in a lawsuit challenging COVID-19 quarantine policy.

Stephanie McManus filed suit against the district in October, stating that school employees “are not authorized to quarantine students who do not appear to have a communicable disease.” The suit claims the district overstepped its authority by enacting COVID-19 Exposure Protocols regarding quarantine. McManus cites rules that allow vaccinated students to attend class despite close contact with an infected individual, while non-vaccinated students who had close contact are asked to quarantine.

McManus and attorneys for the defendants appeared before a judge Tuesday for the injunction hearing. McManus told the court that the district’s quarantine policies put her children in harm’s way. She stated one of her children was in quarantine for three days this school year and another child was in quarantine for two days. They had close contacts, but did not test positive for COVID-19.

Attorneys for the defendants argue there’s no proof the policies cause harm. In civil cases, the burden of proof is on the plaintiff.

The defense states they were not given the allotted 120 days to review and respond to the lawsuit. McManus’s attorney said the 120 days would not be necessary in case of an emergency or threat of injury or harm. The defense stated that McManus failed to show that there’s an emergency due to 2021 policy.

McManus, a substitute teacher in the district, told the court that she witnessed a decline in her children when it came to grades, and cited disruptions that come with virtual learning. She said one of her children went from an “A” student to a “B/C/D” student. However another child’s grades did not suffer, according to the testimony. She also stated that her children had depression and anxiety from not being in the classroom.

De Pere High School Principal Nick Joseph testified that virtual schooling was “generally going well” and has improved. He discussed concerns about teacher availability during the day and said teachers were setting up times before and after school for students who struggle with virtual learning.

After hearing from both sides, Judge Marc Hammer sided with the defendants, saying there’s no proof online learning and quarantine create irreparable harm. He denied a temporary injunction that would have paused the quarantine policies as the lawsuit goes through court.

“Online learning can’t solely be based on students’ performances and fluctuating grades can’t be significantly blamed on online learning,” the judge said.

A scheduling conference will be added to the court calendar at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.