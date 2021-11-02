Advertisement

Gov. Evers: Prosecute if election laws were broken as alleged

Wisconsin absentee ballot and envelope for the April 2020 primary
Wisconsin absentee ballot and envelope for the April 2020 primary
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says Racine County officials should file charges if they believe election laws were broken at a Mount Pleasant nursing home as alleged by a sheriff who supports former President Donald Trump.

At a Capitol news conference Tuesday, the Democratic governor said that if “somebody screwed up, they should be prosecuted. Simple as that.”

Last week, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling called on the Wisconsin Department of Justice to investigate a decision by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission last year to tell local elections officials to send absentee ballots to nursing home residents instead of dispatching poll workers to oversee voting in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin COVID-19 cases steady, deaths and hospitalizations down
Sixteen-year-old Makayla Green says she forgave the homeless man that set her house on fire.
Manitowoc teen forgives homeless man that set her house on fire
Lambeau Field Stadium
Steffen says homeowners would get $600 with elimination of Stadium District
Stores across the country are going through an ammunition shortage
Gun dealers struggle with ammunition shortage
fond du lac dryer fire
Fond du Lac Fire Chief says ‘ductwork full of lint’ caused laundry room fire at an apartment building Sunday

Latest News

Money
Wisconsin AG to push for gun control, $115 million in grants
Lambeau Field Stadium
Steffen says homeowners would get $600 with elimination of Stadium District
Racine Co. sheriff accused WEC of violating election laws
Wisconsin sheriff seeks investigation of nursing home voting
More than 100 opponents of the Republican redistricting plans vow to fight the maps at a rally...
Opponents say Wisconsin GOP maps continue gerrymander