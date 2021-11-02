Former UW-Oshkosh officer injured in Washington state shooting, donations being collected

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A former University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh police officer is recovering after being shot over the weekend.

The university’s police department says Donovan Heavener is now working in Washington State. Over the weekend, he intervened in an attempted burglary while he was off-duty, and was shot.

He was then taken to a hospital and underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries, according to campus police. They add Heavener is expected to recover.

Heavener was with the UW-Oshkosh Police Department from 2012-2016. He also worked at the North Fond du Lac Police Department, and was the School Resource Officer.

Donations for Heavener are being accepted at he department, and can be dropped off in the basement of Radford at 777 Algoma Boulevard until 4 p.m. Wednesday. UW-Oshkosh will then be sending Heavener a care package.

