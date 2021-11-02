Advertisement

Former UW-Oshkosh officer injured in Washington state shooting, donations being collected

Donovan Heavener, a former member of the UW Oshkosh Police Department, was shot when he...
Donovan Heavener, a former member of the UW Oshkosh Police Department, was shot when he interrupted an attempted burglary while off-duty in Payallup, Washington.(UW Oshkosh)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A former University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh police officer is recovering after being shot over the weekend.

The university’s police department says Donovan Heavener is now working in Washington State. Over the weekend, he intervened in an attempted burglary while he was off-duty, and was shot.

He was then taken to a hospital and underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries, according to campus police. They add Heavener is expected to recover.

Heavener was with the UW-Oshkosh Police Department from 2012-2016. He also worked at the North Fond du Lac Police Department, and was the School Resource Officer.

Donations for Heavener are being accepted at he department, and can be dropped off in the basement of Radford at 777 Algoma Boulevard until 4 p.m. Wednesday. UW-Oshkosh will then be sending Heavener a care package.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outagamie County authorities say a similar model of this vehicle is suspected to be involved in...
Buchanan man critically injured in pedestrian hit-and-run crash
Trick or Treat hours 2021
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases steady, deaths and hospitalizations down
Two people are sentenced for their roles in stealing money from an Addiction and Counseling...
2 people sentenced for embezzling over $777,000
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights

Latest News

Orange, red, and yellow pumpkins and squash sit in a wooden wagon in New Ulm, Minn.
Wisconsin DNR suggests composting leftover pumpkins
Bee season typically runs from March through June.
Lawrence University to expand bee research with nearly $200,000 grant
Tony Weaver was found guilty of drug charges in Fond du Lac County
Appleton man receives prison, supervision sentence for drug charges
Homeowners would get $600 with elimination of Stadium District
Homeowners would get $600 with elimination of Stadium District