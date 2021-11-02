Advertisement

Forest County Sheriff: Vial of biohazard substance found in child’s Halloween candy bag

The Forest County Sheriff's Office says a vial of biohazard material was found in a child's...
The Forest County Sheriff's Office says a vial of biohazard material was found in a child's Halloween candy bag.(Forest County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WABENO, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a vial of synthetic blood has been found in a candy bag in Forest County.

According to the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Wabeno Elementary School for a report of a suspicious vial that was found in an 8-year-old’s Halloween candy bag.

The vial was given to deputies by school staff, who told deputies the 8-year-old child obtained it during the Wabeno Elementary School’s Trunk or Treat event. According to the district’s website, the event was held on October 29.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vial was identified by the markings of XN-L Check, which - according to Sysmex Nordic, the manufacturer - is a synthetic blood used to test XN-Series hematology systems.

Authorities say the substance is considered a biohazard, and isn’t supposed to leave a medical laboratory setting.

No information was immediately provided by the Sheriff’s Office regarding where the vial may have originated from.

Parents are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency if you find suspicious vials in your child’s Halloween candy.

