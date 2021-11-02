Advertisement

Final maps by Evers’ group narrows Wisconsin GOP majorities

More than 100 opponents of the Republican redistricting plans vow to fight the maps at a rally...
More than 100 opponents of the Republican redistricting plans vow to fight the maps at a rally ahead of a joint legislative committee hearing in the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, Wis. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.(Scott Bauer | AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - The final version of new political maps drawn up by a redistricting commission established by Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would narrow Republican legislative and congressional majorities in the state.

The People’s Maps Commission proposal for the once-in-a-decade job of redistricting look nothing like the guidelines approved last month by the Republican-controlled Legislature. The commission says its maps lean 54 to 57% Republican, compared to the current district maps which lean 60 to 67% Republican.

The GOP plan would keep the boundaries nearly identical to the ones that have given Republicans strong majorities in both chambers.

Evers said he would veto those maps. He said residents “won’t stand for gerrymandering 2.0.” 

The nonpartisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave The People’s Commission Maps for senate and assembly districts both an “A” for partisan fairness, giving neither party a significant advantage, but a “C” in aligning districts with county lines and minimizing contortions to draw the boundaries.

The group gave the Legislature’s proposed senate and assembly district maps both an “F” for “significant Republican advantage,” while the senate map received a “C” for aligning with geographic features while the assembly map was graded “F” for contorted boundaries and for how many times counties are divided into 2 or more districts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. WBAY contributed to this report.

Most Read

Wisconsin COVID-19 cases steady, deaths and hospitalizations down
Sixteen-year-old Makayla Green says she forgave the homeless man that set her house on fire.
Manitowoc teen forgives homeless man that set her house on fire
Lambeau Field Stadium
Steffen says homeowners would get $600 with elimination of Stadium District
Stores across the country are going through an ammunition shortage
Gun dealers struggle with ammunition shortage
fond du lac dryer fire
Fond du Lac Fire Chief says ‘ductwork full of lint’ caused laundry room fire at an apartment building Sunday

Latest News

Wisconsin absentee ballot and envelope for the April 2020 primary
Gov. Evers: Prosecute if election laws were broken as alleged
Money
Wisconsin AG to push for gun control, $115 million in grants
Lambeau Field Stadium
Steffen says homeowners would get $600 with elimination of Stadium District
Racine Co. sheriff accused WEC of violating election laws
Wisconsin sheriff seeks investigation of nursing home voting