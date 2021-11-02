Final maps by Evers’ group narrows Wisconsin GOP majorities

MADISON, Wis. - The final version of new political maps drawn up by a redistricting commission established by Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would narrow Republican legislative and congressional majorities in the state.

The People’s Maps Commission proposal for the once-in-a-decade job of redistricting look nothing like the guidelines approved last month by the Republican-controlled Legislature. The commission says its maps lean 54 to 57% Republican, compared to the current district maps which lean 60 to 67% Republican.

The GOP plan would keep the boundaries nearly identical to the ones that have given Republicans strong majorities in both chambers.

Evers said he would veto those maps. He said residents “won’t stand for gerrymandering 2.0.”

The nonpartisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave The People’s Commission Maps for senate and assembly districts both an “A” for partisan fairness, giving neither party a significant advantage, but a “C” in aligning districts with county lines and minimizing contortions to draw the boundaries.

The group gave the Legislature’s proposed senate and assembly district maps both an “F” for “significant Republican advantage,” while the senate map received a “C” for aligning with geographic features while the assembly map was graded “F” for contorted boundaries and for how many times counties are divided into 2 or more districts.

