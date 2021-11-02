Advertisement

FALL BACK: Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday

(Ake Ngiamsanguan | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Who doesn’t love an extra hour of sleep?

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. That means we set our clocks back one hour.

Ready Wisconsin says this is a good time to check your carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms and make sure they’re in good working order ahead of winter. They recommend changing batteries every year.

“Carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms provide a critical early warning to a potentially life-threatening situations in your home,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Acting Administrator Greg Engle. “Spending just a few minutes this weekend to make sure those devices are working properly and have fresh batteries could end up saving the life of you and your loved ones.”

Ready Wisconsin recommends replacing carbon monoxide devices every five years and smoke alarms every 10 years.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says Wisconsin averaged 20 carbon monoxide poisoning deaths per year between 2015-2019.

