‘Dia De Los Muertos’: A celebration of life

By Casey Torres
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday celebrated November 1st and 2nd. The tradition originated in Mexico, but is celebrated all over the world.

“It is not the Mexican Halloween,” said Martha Arlart, a Youth Advocate at Appleton Bilingual School. “It is a celebration of life.”

Arlart grew up celebrating Dia De Los Muertos every year in Mexico.

“It’s very heavily celebrated in Mexico, but because people travel all over the world and migrate to different countries, the tradition has been carried. It’s all over the world now,” she said.

The planning typically starts on October 31st. It’s tradition to build an altar, called an “ofrenda”.

“The ofrenda is where you’re going to see the use of marigolds, which are a symbol. They are meant to guide the spirit of our ancestors via smell,” said Arlart.

The ofrenda works like a portal used by souls to cross back to be with the living for a night. November 1st is for lost children, while November 2nd is for the adults.

Candles help guide the spirits as well. Arlart said the color white represents purity and is used in white table cloths and other objects. People also add “Pan De Muerto” to the altar, which is a round bread.

Ofrendas are unique for every family, but are commonly decorated with pictures of loved ones, plus food and drink for souls to enjoy during their visit.

Arlart is passing along the tradition to her students and their parents, who have grown interested in the holiday after watching movies like “Coco” by Disney. Arlart started the first community altar at the school Tuesday evening.

“If I have something beautiful, then I want to make sure that other people see that beauty,” said Arlart.

