COLD AND BRISK TODAY... MAYBE SOME FLURRIES

We’re starting the day with wind chills mainly in the 20s, which may cause you to crank up the heat in your car... And who could blame you, since this will be the coldest day we’ve seen in about 7 months.

It’s going to be a few degrees colder than yesterday, with highs in the lower 40s. Folks in the Northwoods will only see upper 30s. Meanwhile, our wind chills will hover in the low to mid 30s this afternoon with another day of pesky west-northwest winds.

Similar to yesterday, we’ll have some morning sunshine, followed by thickening clouds. Some flurries will be possible this afternoon... They could happen anywhere in northeast Wisconsin, but are most likely NORTH of Green Bay. No accumulating snow is expected since the ground is too warm for it to stick.

Later this week, our weather pattern will flow from the Pacific Ocean, which will allow temperatures to climb again. Look for highs in the 50s as early as Friday, with temperatures flirting with 60 degrees by the end of the weekend.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Our clocks will need to “fall back” one hour heading into Sunday morning.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Cool and brisk. Sunshine, then clouds. A few flurries are possible, especially NORTH. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Turning fair. Quite cold. Some clouds NORTH. LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool again, but with less wind. HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Early clouds, then sunshine. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy... Maybe a late shower? HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and pleasant. HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 56

