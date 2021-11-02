Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heartbreak and other words

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many of us have experienced heartbreak, but who suffers the most? Men or women? Brad Spakowitz has details from a new study that gives us the answer.

Plus, the English language is evolving (TBH, it can be for better or worse, amirite?). Dad-bod Brad covers a few of the 455 newest additions to the dictionary FTW (read about more of them here).

Watch Brad’s 3 Brilliant, Heartbreaking and Humorous Minutes.

