Advertisement

Wisconsin elections chief rebuffs GOP calls for resignation

Wisconsin Election Commission mail
Wisconsin Election Commission mail(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Madison, Wis. (AP) - The head of Wisconsin’s elections commission has rejected a call for her resignation from the Republican Assembly Speaker.

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe says her critics are engaging in “partisan politics at its worst,” Wisconsin Public Radio reports.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called for her to step down last week.

The election chief has become the subject of criticism from GOP lawmakers after a nonpartisan audit of the 2020 election made dozens of recommendations on how the state might improve its elections, though none of the issues would have affected many votes or skewed results.

RELATED CONTENT
Wisconsin sheriff seeks investigation of nursing home voting

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Thursday called on the Wisconsin Department of Justice to launch a statewide investigation.

Vos says more subpoenas, longer election probe possible

Speaker Robin Vos said he may try to force the state’s top elections official to submit to an interview with Michael Gableman before a judge holds a hearing on the validity of the subpoena.

Wisconsin Republicans plan 2nd election investigation

Wisconsin Republicans plan to launch another investigation of the 2020 election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outagamie County authorities say a similar model of this vehicle is suspected to be involved in...
Buchanan man critically injured in pedestrian hit-and-run crash
Trick or Treat hours 2021
Two people are sentenced for their roles in stealing money from an Addiction and Counseling...
2 people sentenced for embezzling over $777,000
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights
A place for canines, like rescue dog Jason, and people alike to pull up a chair and have fun.
Dog-friendly Halloween “Pawty” barks for possibly the last time as Bark & Brew told to move out

Latest News

Detailed analysis of a bullet casing
DEBRIEF: "Fingerprinting" system for bullets
Lambeau Field exterior
DEBRIEF: Lawmaker wants to dissolve stadium board
Fire-damaged interior of a home in Manitowoc
Manitowoc teen forgives man who caused house fire
Kyle Rittenhouse runs down the street after shooting people during Kenosha protests
Jury selection starts for Rittenhouse trial