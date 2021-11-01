Wisconsin COVID-19 cases steady, deaths and hospitalizations down

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s number of COVID-19 cases held relatively steady over the weekend, but the positivity rate is trending in the wrong direction. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows a net increase of 4,251 new cases since Friday’s report, including 1,130 infections confirmed in the past 24-hour period. The DHS calculates the state averaged 1,874 cases per day over the past week, not far from the 1,852 cases per day we were averaging on Friday.

Wisconsin has 794,533 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in the last 21 months. If our current pace doesn’t slow, we’ll pass 800,000 cases by Thursday -- which is 45 days from when Wisconsin passed 700,000 cases on September 20. Some counties marked unfortunate milestones Monday:

Sheboygan County passed 17,000 total cases (14.8% of its population, about 1 in 7 people)

Manitowoc County passed 10,000 total cases (12.7% of its population, or 1 in 8 people)

Langlade County passed 3,000 cases (15.7% of its population, or more than 1 in 7 people).

The statewide positivity rate -- the percentage of tests coming back positive -- is at 8.3% of tests over the last 7 days. It spent a week-and-a-half under 8% in late October. Since new cases are fairly steady or even going down, this could indicate more people are being tested for COVID-19 only if they experience symptoms.

Tuesday, Wisconsin will likely pass 8,500 people dying from COVID-19 or where the disease was a major contributing factor in their death. The DHS put the death toll at 8,495 on Monday. That’s up 12 over the weekend, but the DHS says Wisconsin is averaging 14 deaths per day. That rolling average was 15 on Friday. We could see the 7-day average drop again tomorrow; a week ago Tuesday, the state added 42 deaths to the total, with many of those recent enough to be counted towards the 7-day average.

Forest, Manitowoc and Waushara counties each reported 1 death. As always, county case and death totals for WBAY’s viewing area are reported at the end of this article.

If you want a positive number, it’s 97. That’s our calculated 7-day average for the number of daily hospital admissions for COVID-19 treatment, which is under 100 for the first time since early September. State numbers show 197 people were hospitalized since Friday, or about 66 people per day. Friday, the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 897 COVID-19 patients statewide, with 279 of these patients are in ICU, 2 fewer than Thursday. The Northeast health care region had 129 of those patients, with 34 in ICU. The Fox Valley region was treating 74, including 11 in ICU. We’ll get updated patient numbers after 3:30 P.M.

Vaccinations

The state’s vaccination numbers were delayed again Monday. We’ll update them once they’re available.

In the last update Friday, Wisconsin officially passed 6.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines doled out. A total 6,503,158 “shots in the arm” were administered to Wisconsinites and out-of-state residents, such as people who work here, since vaccinations began on December 13, 2020.

Vaccinated adults are the majority in Wisconsin, nearing 7 out of 10 adults (69.0%) getting at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 3,144,850 adults, including 65.8% of the adult population completing their vaccination series, or nearly 3 million adults (2,996,764).

Counting the entire population, including those still too young to get vaccinated against COVID-19, 57.8% received at least one dose, including 55.0% completing their vaccinations. About 14% of the state’s population is under 12.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (Friday) (and change since last report)

12-15: 48.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/44.7% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

16-17: 52.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/49.7% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

18-24: 53.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/48.7% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

25-34: 57.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/53.7% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 65.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/61.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 65.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/62.9% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

55-64: 74.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/71.8% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

65 and up: 86.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/83.9% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 58.7% (+0.2) 56.3% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 52.2% (+0.1) 50.1% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 47.4% (+0.1) 45.3% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 73.1% (+0.2) 69.8% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.7% (+0.1) 48.4% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 48.1% (+0.0) 46.0% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 48.0% (+0.2) 46.1% (+0.2) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 52.2% (+0.1) 49.9% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 47.8% (+0.2) 46.2% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 49.6% (+0.1) 47.3% (-0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 55.0% (+0.1) 52.8% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.7% (+0.1) 46.2% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 70.1% (+0.2) 67.9% (+0.3) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 49.2% (+0.1) 47.3% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 58.2% (+0.2) 55.6% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.7% (+0.1) 41.9% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 56.3% (+0.1) 53.9% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.9% (+0.1) 48.5% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 42.0% (+0.1) 40.0% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 56.1% (+0.1) 53.6% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 268,998 (56.7%) (+0.1) 257,970 (54.4%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 299,058 (54.4%) (+0.1) 285,777 (52.0%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,365,948 (57.8%) (+0.1) 3,202,684 (55.0%) (+0.0)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846 starting at 9 A.M. Monday, November 1. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 40,489 cases (+90) (271 deaths)

Calumet – 7,262 cases (+55) (54 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,094 cases (+8) (65 deaths)

Dodge – 14,881 cases (+59) (200 deaths)

Door – 3,562 cases (+18) (33 deaths)

Florence - 543 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 16,814 cases (+91) (148 deaths)

Forest - 1,421 cases (+4) (28 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,432 cases (+10) (25 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,494 cases (+12) (27 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,329 cases (+11) (47 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,993 cases (+2) (31 deaths)

Langlade - 3,008 cases (+20) (40 deaths)

Manitowoc – 10,009 cases (+49) (85 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 5,871 cases (+24) (71 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,590 cases (+17) (46 deaths)

Menominee – 953 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,058 cases (+32) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 25,750 cases (+161) (247 deaths)

Shawano – 6,111 cases (+12) (78 deaths)

Sheboygan – 17,036 cases (+61) (167 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,758 cases (+13) (141 deaths)

Waushara – 3,069 cases (+13) (47 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 23,559 cases (+176) (236 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

