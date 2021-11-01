Steffen says homeowners would get $600 with elimination of Stadium District

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state lawmaker from Howard is proposing the elimination of the Green Bay/Brown County Professional Football Stadium District.

Rep. David Steffen (R-Howard) is proposing the legislation to “eliminate a costly, unnecessary, government program,” according to highlights of the bill.

CLICK HERE to read the bill highlights.

Steffen says the bill would decommission the Stadium District on Sept. 15, 2022.

If approved, Steffen says $600 refund checks would be sent to Brown County homeowners 30 days after the closure. The total refund to tax payers would be $45 million.

Steffen says the elimination of the district would provide $12 million of new revenue to the village of Ashwaubenon and Brown County.

CLICK HERE to real the bill.

“Under the bill, the Green Bay District must transfer its interest in professional football stadium facilities to the City of Green Bay and, in general, liquidate any other assets. The bill specifies that the proceeds of the liquidation are to be distributed in the following amounts and priorities:”

1. $45,000,000 to Brown County property taxpayers.

2. $2,000,000 to the Village of Ashwaubenon.

3. $2,000,000 to Brown County.

4. $1,500,000 to the Greater Green Bay Chamber.

5. $1,500,000 to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

Steffen has a survey on the proposal on his website. CLICK HERE to take the survey.

The Stadium District was enacted in 2000 to encourage economic development and tourism in the district. The district took on the Lambeau Field renovations and maintenance and operation of stadium facilities.

The district is governed by a board made up of seven members.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.