Police: Florida school’s ‘teacher of the year’ arrested on child abuse charge over Instagram dispute

By Brie Isom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - A 60-year-old Florida teacher is accused of child abuse days after being named “teacher of the year.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Caroline Lee was arrested for child abuse on Friday at the Darnell Cookman School of the Medical Arts.

A victim stated in the arrest report that when she arrived at her first-period class on Friday, her teacher said Lee wanted to talk to her.

The report states Lee brought the student back to her classroom and asked her why she threatened her, but the student denied making any threats.

The student claimed Lee reached across a table and struck the student with the palm of her hand. She stated that Lee hit her several times, causing her nose to bleed.

Police responded to the school after the student went to a guidance counselor’s office.

The report states the attack was preceded by an Instagram argument between Lee and the victim on the Duvall County School’s page.

Lee was being congratulated for winning “teacher of the year” two days before the alleged attack, and there was a comment about her use of a racial slur in class last year.

The teacher responded to the post that she used the word in the context of the book “Of Mice and Men.”

Students said on the posts that it wasn’t the right thing to do, and Lee agreed.

The arrest report states Lee interpreted one of the comments on the Instagram post as a threat to kill her.

The school’s principal told families about the arrest in a phone message, saying Lee was removed from the classroom and will not return pending the judicial and internal procedures.

Copyright 2021 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

