Packers place Tonyan and Hill on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Both tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Kylin HIll are officially done for the season after the Packers placed them on injured reserve Monday.

Both suffered season ending knee injuries against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Tonyan’s agent tweeted the Packers tight end suffered a clean tear of the ACL, which could help in his recovery from the injury.

Tonyan was coming off a break out season in 2020 where he finished tied for the league lead in touchdowns by a tight end with 11 TD receptions.

The Packers did get some good news on the injury front. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is getting closer to a return after practicing on Monday following a five week stint on injured reserve due to a hamstring issue.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard was also back on the practice field Monday after spending time on the COVID-19 reserve. Lazard was a close contact and had to spend five days on the reserve list before returning, according to multiple reports.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said defensive coordinator Joe Barry is expected to be back on Thursday, and wide receiver Davante Adams is on a similar timeline. Both missed the last game due to COVID-19 protocols.

