Advertisement

Packers place Tonyan and Hill on injured reserve

Lazard and Valdes-Scantling practice Monday
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) runs the ball after a catch against the...
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) runs the ball after a catch against the Washington Football Team during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Both tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Kylin HIll are officially done for the season after the Packers placed them on injured reserve Monday.

Both suffered season ending knee injuries against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Tonyan’s agent tweeted the Packers tight end suffered a clean tear of the ACL, which could help in his recovery from the injury.

Tonyan was coming off a break out season in 2020 where he finished tied for the league lead in touchdowns by a tight end with 11 TD receptions.

The Packers did get some good news on the injury front. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is getting closer to a return after practicing on Monday following a five week stint on injured reserve due to a hamstring issue.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard was also back on the practice field Monday after spending time on the COVID-19 reserve. Lazard was a close contact and had to spend five days on the reserve list before returning, according to multiple reports.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said defensive coordinator Joe Barry is expected to be back on Thursday, and wide receiver Davante Adams is on a similar timeline. Both missed the last game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outagamie County authorities say a similar model of this vehicle is suspected to be involved in...
Buchanan man critically injured in pedestrian hit-and-run crash
Trick or Treat hours 2021
Two people are sentenced for their roles in stealing money from an Addiction and Counseling...
2 people sentenced for embezzling over $777,000
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights
A place for canines, like rescue dog Jason, and people alike to pull up a chair and have fun.
Dog-friendly Halloween “Pawty” barks for possibly the last time as Bark & Brew told to move out

Latest News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The best Packers panel in the business, including this week’s special...
On the Clock: Packers win seventh straight
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The best Packers panel in the business, including this week’s special...
On the Clock: Packers win seventh straight
Operation Football: Playoffs Level 2 - Part 2
Operation Football: Playoffs Level 2 - Part 2
Operation Football: Playoffs Level 2
Operation Football: Playoffs Level 2 - Part 1