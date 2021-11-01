More than 5,000,000 COVID deaths worldwide, how to not be desensitized to that statistic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A morbid milestone today as the world grapples with a climbing COVID-19 death toll, losing more than 5,000,000 people to the coronavirus. The United States being the number one country for reported COVID-19 deaths. An unfortunate title to have considering each of those deaths is someone’s family member, friend, or loved one.

Action 2 News spoke with health experts about how to contextualize this latest sobering statistic and not be desensitized to it.

On Monday morning, November 1, the significant death toll some experts thought possible but hoped wouldn’t happen was reached.

“Once I saw it in Northern Italy really start to cause problems there, because it wasn’t long after that we started to see it here in New York and in the Seattle, Washington area, that’s when at that point I knew we were going to have a problem with it,” infectious disease physician at Bellin Health, Dr. Michael Landrum, said. “I certainly didn’t understand the magnitude of that.”

The widely accepted statistic of more than 5,000,000 deaths worldwide comes from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at John Hopkins University which tracks COVID-19 deaths, cases, and vaccine administration all over the world.

To visit the John Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard CLICK HERE.

The first coronavirus case was reported to the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) on December 31, 2019. It’s been 671 days since then. To read the January 21, 2020 W.H.O. situation report CLICK HERE.

Meaning we’ve lost, on average, about 7,500 people every single day worldwide because of COVID-19.

“There are a lot of ways that you could contextualize that,” Ajay Sethi, associate professor of population health sciences at UW-Health, shared. “One way might be that, it is the equivalent of between 15 and 20 passenger jets crashing everyday for 671 days. That should be a wake up call for people. But it can be hard to digest that or even want to accept that. So, people have a natural tendency to maybe avoid numbers that are uncomfortable.”

Globally, the total number of COVID cases and deaths are still on the rise. Though, at a slower pace than previous phases of the pandemic. Health experts continue to emphasize that the best way to reduce the number of people dying from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

