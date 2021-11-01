Advertisement

Judge hopes to seat Kyle Rittenhouse jury within a day

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, appears for a motion hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis.(Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins Monday with the challenging task of seating jurors who haven’t already made up their minds about the man who shot three people, killing two, during a violent night of protests last summer.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin border, during protests that broke out in August 2020 after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse faces life in prison if he’s convicted on one of the homicide counts against him.

Judge Bruce Schroeder told attorneys he thinks picking the 20-member jury pool can be accomplished in a day.

The trial that begins Monday is expected to last two to three weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outagamie County authorities say a similar model of this vehicle is suspected to be involved in...
Buchanan man critically injured in pedestrian hit-and-run crash
Trick or Treat hours 2021
A place for canines, like rescue dog Jason, and people alike to pull up a chair and have fun.
Dog-friendly Halloween “Pawty” barks for possibly the last time as Bark & Brew told to move out
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights
Two people are sentenced for their roles in stealing money from an Addiction and Counseling...
2 people sentenced for embezzling over $777,000

Latest News

November 1 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to November
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court.
Stern judge among key players in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Relatives of Luis Enrique Rodriguez, who died of COVID-19, visit where he was buried on a hill...
COVID-19′s global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus the venue for the COP26 U.N....
Heating up: World leaders take center stage at climate talks