INTERVIEW: NWTC plans to make textbooks more affordable

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The high cost of textbooks forces some students to make difficult financial choices or sacrifices. Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has a plan to make textbooks more affordable, which it hopes saves students $1.4 million.

NWTC started exploring the issue when it realized students were buying fewer textbooks because of the cost and that, in turn, was hurting their success in their studies.

Patrick Sorelle, director of the NWTC bookstore, discusses the college’s three-pronged approach for textbook affordability.

