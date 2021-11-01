George’s Secret Elves spreading cheer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A nonprofit organization is completing projects to spread joy in the community.

George’s Secret Elves, based in Green Bay, has the mission of helping others.

One of the projects is collecting cards to send to at-risk teens at Wisconsin Challenge Academy.

Executive Director Kathleen Johnson started George’s Secret Elves in honor of her father. She says he was a generous and humble volunteer.

“Sometimes people just need to hear something motivational. You can do it, you got this, keep going, you’re almost done. You’re going to move mountains. It might sound cliché but when you’re in a dark spot I think sometimes you need to hear that,” said Johnson.

George’s Secret Elves has been around for a decade.

