George’s Secret Elves spreading cheer

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A nonprofit organization is completing projects to spread joy in the community.

George’s Secret Elves, based in Green Bay, has the mission of helping others.

One of the projects is collecting cards to send to at-risk teens at Wisconsin Challenge Academy.

Executive Director Kathleen Johnson started George’s Secret Elves in honor of her father. She says he was a generous and humble volunteer.

“Sometimes people just need to hear something motivational. You can do it, you got this, keep going, you’re almost done. You’re going to move mountains. It might sound cliché but when you’re in a dark spot I think sometimes you need to hear that,” said Johnson.

George’s Secret Elves has been around for a decade.

CLICK HERE for information on how to take part in George’s Secret Elves projects.

