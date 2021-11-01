Advertisement

Fond du Lac Fire Chief says ‘ductwork full of lint’ caused laundry room fire at an apartment building Sunday

No one was injured or displaced after fire.
fond du lac dryer fire
fond du lac dryer fire(Fond du Lac Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire Chief says ‘ductwork full of lint’ caused a laundry room fire at an apartment building Sunday night.

Chief Peter O’Leary said fire crews were called to Glacier Valley Estates at 50 N. Prairie Road around 7:52 p.m. for a third-floor laundry room fire.

When crews got to the laundry room, they saw smoke coming from a clothes dryer.

Because the fire was contained to the dryer and extinguished, no one was hurt or displaced from the 12-unit apartment building.

With further investigation, crews found ‘ductwork full of lint’ which led to the dryer catching fire.

Chief O’Leary said with says laundry room fire serves as a reminder to clean out lint traps and dryer ductwork periodically. To help, the Fond du Lac Fire Department will be canvassing the area and handing out ‘fire safety’ literature to area residents on Monday.

'The Peanut Butter Promise' raising funds for Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac
