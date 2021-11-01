COOLER WEATHER CONTINUES

We’ll see a mix of clouds and stars tonight. You’ll find more clouds across the Northwoods and there may even be a few flakes flying there. Some lake-effect snow showers will be possible in Upper Michigan as colder air moves over the relatively warmer waters of Lake Superior. Lows tonight will settle into the 20s.

Like Monday morning, we’ll likely start Tuesday with some decent sunshine across Northeast Wisconsin. But, more clouds will build as the day progresses. Once again, it will be cooler than average with highs in the lower half of the 40s and a brisk northwest wind gusting to 20 mph.

Temperatures will remain below average through Thursday. Late in the week, a more Pacific-driven weather pattern will develop across the country, allowing for milder weather to return. A southwest breeze will pick up on Friday. That, along with mostly sunny skies should help push highs be back into the 50s. Lower 50s are expected on Saturday as well, but we could be a bit milder for Sunday and the start of next week. Outside of a few northern flakes the next couple of days... the forecast will stay dry through the extended period.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Our clocks will need to “fall back” one hour heading into Sunday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds and stars. A few flakes possible NORTH... more clouds too. LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Early sun, then mostly cloudy. Brisk wind. Flurries NORTH? HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cool, but less wind. HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and not quite as cool during the day. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but breezy. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Breezy, but seasonably mild. HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Turning mostly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Rain at NIGHT? HIGH: 56

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.