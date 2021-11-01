A COOL & BREEZY START TO NOVEMBER

November is starting off with a little chill in the air. Cool Canadian air is wrapping around a storm system centered over Quebec, Canada. As this air mass settles into the Great Lakes, our temperatures will be below normal for the start of the new month. High temperatures will be mainly in the low to mid 40s... But, with west winds gusting around 25 mph, our wind chills will be in the 20s this morning, with 30s during the midday and afternoon hours.

After some morning sunshine, look for skies to turn partly cloudy. You’ll find more clouds across the Northwoods as the colder air builds aloft in our atmosphere. Just across the border, some lake-effect snow showers will be possible in Upper Michigan. As our west wind begins to veer to the northwest, some of these lake flakes will drift into the Northwoods late tonight and into tomorrow. The ground is too warm for anything to accumulate, but it’s an obvious sign what’s to come in the months ahead.

Temperatures will remain cooler than average through Thursday. Late in the week, a more Pacific-driven weather pattern will develop across the country, allowing for milder weather to return. Highs will be back into the 50s on Friday and into next weekend.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Our clocks will need to “fall back” one hour heading into Sunday morning.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-25 MPH

TUESDAY: W/NW 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Morning sunshine. Afternoon clouds. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Clouds and some flakes NORTH. Snappy cold. LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Turning partly sunny. Flurries NORTH? A chilly breeze. HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Turning partly sunny. Cool, but less wind. HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Bright sunshine. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Mild. HIGH: 53

