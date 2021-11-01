On the Clock: Packers win seventh straight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The best Packers panel in the business, including this week’s special guest Bill Huber from Sports Illustrated, breaks down Green Bay’s win over Arizona. Plus Jason Wilde, Mark Daniels, and Chris Roth talk about Robert Tonyan being lost to an ACL injury, and what Matt LaFleur and company should do when David Bakhtiari returns in this week’s On the Clock.

Other topics this week include:

What’s Matt LaFleur’s most impressive trait?

The improving Packers defense holding teams to 16 points per game during the winning streak.

The best off-the-street free agent signing will be?

Dean Lowry’s play in the last three games.

What will the Packers record be at the bye week?

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.