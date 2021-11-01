Bellin Health details plans for Ashwaubenon surgery center

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health revealed more details Monday about its plans to build a five-story, 262,000-square foot ambulatory surgery center in Ashwaubenon.

Bellin says the surgical center will start with eight operating rooms, with designs to add four more in the future, plus recovery rooms. Blueprints submitted to the village in October also show X-ray rooms, MRI, CT scanning, and a three-stall ambulance garage. Bellin says it will also expand its orthopedics department with a state-of-the-art joint replacement clinic and rheumatology clinic. The site will also offer physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Bellin wants to open the facility in two years, in the fall of 2023, and expects 450 providers and staff to occupy the surgical center once it’s up to speed.

The health group says an ambulatory surgery center can reduce costs for patients as much as 20 to 40 percent compared to the same services in a hospital. Bellin also believes it will give people easier access to care, with less waiting time.

“This new facility will provide increased access, an improved experience and lower costs for our patients, all while helping us fulfill our mission of enabling everyone in our region to achieve and maintain their full health and well-being potential,” Bellin Health president/CEO Chris Woleske wrote in a statement.

Bellin Health is using a Milwaukee-based architect, Hammel Green & Abrahamson. It says a general contractor will be selected after presenting its plans to the village’s Site Plan Review Committee on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

If approved by the village, the surgical center would be built on the property of the old Menards, which was vacant for almost a decade before it was recently torn down. Menards closed the Waube Lane location after building a larger store on Woodman Drive in Howard in 2012.

Artist concept of Bellin Health's 5-story ambulatory surgical center proposed for Ashwaubenon, as it would be seen from Interstate 41 (Village of Ashwaubenon)

