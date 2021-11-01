Appleton man receives prison, supervision sentence for drug charges

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has received a 22-year sentence after being convicted of multiple drug charges, as well as bail jumping, eluding and obstructing an officer.

Early Monday evening, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced 45-year-old Tony Weaver will serve 11 years of initial prison confinement, as well as 11 years of extended supervision.

Toney’s announcement comes after Weaver’s sentencing hearing earlier in the day.

Weaver was convicted of the following charges following a jury trial earlier this summer:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (>50 grams) - Repeater - 2nd and Subsequent offense (Felony)

Felony Bail Jumping (Six Counts)

Eluding a Traffic Officer - Repeater (Felony)

Possession of THC - Repeater - 1nd and Subsequent Offender (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Repeater (Misdemeanor)

Obstructing an Officer - Repeater (Misdemeanor)

Operating After Revocation (Misdemeanor)

Toney says the meth Weaver possessed equaled nearly one pound, and had a street value of about $43,000.

As Action 2 News previously reported, Weaver was the target of a drug investigation when law enforcement officers tried to pull him over on I-41 in April, 2019. Weaver fled. District Attorney Eric Toney says Weaver ran a red light at the Highway 151 off-ramp at more than 55 miles per hour, missing cross-traffic. He was eventually caught.

Online court records show Weaver is imprisoned at Waupun Correctional Institution.

Court records also show two traffic related charges in cases which were cross-referenced with the above mentioned case have been dismissed on a prosecutor’s motion.

