3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Mars explorers phone home

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - NASA and its Mars explorers were incommunicado for a couple of weeks because this big, electromagnetic, nuclear furnace called the sun was in the way.

But now they’re talking again. The helicopter Ingenuity -- which should have retired months ago -- is back in action, and the rover Perseverance has been making tracks. They even sent home some photos from their vacation.

In 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad Spakowitz gets you caught up on what Perseverance and Ingenuity have been up to.

