Wisconsin private colleges leader to retire after 3 decades

Rolf Wegenke
Rolf Wegenke(Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (WAICU))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. - The leader of Wisconsin’s group of private colleges and universities plans to retire after three decades at the helm.

Rolf Wegenke became president of the Wisconsin Association of Private Colleges and Universities, also known as WAICU, in 1992. The Madison-based organization represents 23 private nonprofit schools and their nearly 54,000 students.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the 73-year-old Wegenke has spent much of his time convincing people that private colleges are affordable, as compared to public universities. He has focused on promoting numerous sources of financial aid.

The average annual sticker price for a student attending a WAICU school is $33,422, but the average financial aid package is $29,007. That means the average out-of-pocket cost for a student is $4,415.

