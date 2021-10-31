Advertisement

WICKEDLY WINDY FOR HALLOWEEN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Cruz Medina
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Halloween is going to be blustery this year with highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Winds could gust over 30 mph today. Look for a mix of sun and clouds, but overall, the weather looks to cooperate just fine for trick-or-treating.

Just in time for the start of November, temperatures are going to run well below average with highs in the 40s and lows mainly in the 20s this week. Flurries and/or passing snow showers COULD skirt the WI/MI border region through Tuesday. This will not be a widespread event so we do not expect any problems from this. Overall the week will be pretty quiet, but much cooler than previous weeks.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

**SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING***

SUNDAY: NW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

MONDAY: W 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

HALLOWEEN: Sun and clouds. Quite breezy/windy. HIGH: 51... 40s for TRICK-OR-TREATING

MONDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Still breezy. Sprinkles or flakes NORTH? HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles or flakes NORTH? HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Not as breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Sunny with scattered clouds. HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Sunny with scattered clouds. Staying cool. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. HIGH: 49

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map showing where Northern Lights can be seen Halloween weekend.
Northern Lights may be visible Saturday evening, some clouds expected
FILE
Police: Sheboygan teen killed in Friday shooting, Milwaukee teen wanted
DECADES on WBAY-TV channel 2-6
WBAY-TV adds the DECADES channel
Trick or Treat hours 2021
Ripon school campus
Ripon teacher dies during child pornography investigation

Latest News

First Alert Weather
AURORA POSSIBLE TONIGHT, WINDY HALLOWEEN
First Alert Weather
NOT AS WINDY WITH SOME SUNSHINE TODAY
First Alert Forecast: A look at your Halloween weekend forecast
First Alert Forecast: A look at your Halloween weekend forecast
Looking nice for Halloweekend!
First Alert Forecast: Nice for Halloweekend!