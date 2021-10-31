WICKEDLY WINDY FOR HALLOWEEN

Halloween is going to be blustery this year with highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Winds could gust over 30 mph today. Look for a mix of sun and clouds, but overall, the weather looks to cooperate just fine for trick-or-treating.

Just in time for the start of November, temperatures are going to run well below average with highs in the 40s and lows mainly in the 20s this week. Flurries and/or passing snow showers COULD skirt the WI/MI border region through Tuesday. This will not be a widespread event so we do not expect any problems from this. Overall the week will be pretty quiet, but much cooler than previous weeks.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

**SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING***

SUNDAY: NW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

MONDAY: W 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

HALLOWEEN: Sun and clouds. Quite breezy/windy. HIGH: 51... 40s for TRICK-OR-TREATING

MONDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Still breezy. Sprinkles or flakes NORTH? HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles or flakes NORTH? HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Not as breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Sunny with scattered clouds. HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Sunny with scattered clouds. Staying cool. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. HIGH: 49

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.